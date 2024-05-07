Clevinger (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks over two innings against Tampa Bay. He had no strikeouts.
Clevinger looked rough in his season debut Monday against the Rays, generating just one whiff from his 54 pitches. It was the second time he has failed to generate a strikeout in a start during his eight-year career -- first done Sept. 24, 2023 against Boston. Clevinger's next start is scheduled against his former team, Cleveland, at home this weekend.
