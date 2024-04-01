Clevinger agreed to a contract with the White Sox on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Chicago got in touch with Clevinger after trading Dylan Cease to the Padres, per Murray. The details of the contract are not yet known and the deal is pending a physical, but it appears a reunion is in place for Clevinger and the White Sox. The 33-year old right hander posted a 3.77 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 110:40 K:BB over 131.1 innings last season while going 9-9 over 24 starts with the White Sox last season.
