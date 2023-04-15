Clevinger did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing zero runs on one hit and five walks over six innings during a 6-3 loss to the Orioles. He struck out five.

Clevinger was able to work around five walks and barely gave up any hard contact en route to his second scoreless outing of the season, but he lost out on an opportunity to secure a third straight win after Baltimore struck for four runs in the seventh inning off Chicago's bullpen. Through three outings (16.1 innings), Clevinger sports a 14:10 K:BB and a 2.20 ERA. His next start is tentatively scheduled for next week's three-game set with Philadelphia.