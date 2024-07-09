Clevinger (elbow/neck) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Clevinger was originally scheduled to make another rehab start with Charlotte on Saturday, but that contest was rained out. Despite allowing seven runs over his last two outings spanning 7.2 innings, the 33-year-old right-hander appears close to returning to Chicago's rotation. Clevinger landed on the injured list May 28 due to right elbow inflammation, and his rehab program was paused in late June due to neck stiffness. He started in four games for the White Sox before landing on the IL, going 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.94 WHIP across 16 innings.