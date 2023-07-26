Clevinger (biceps) is slated to rejoin the White Sox' rotation Saturday versus the Guardians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Clevinger cleared a final rehab hurdle with a four-inning simulated game Monday and has recovered without any issues. He will be skipping a rehab assignment after missing more than six weeks of action with right biceps inflammation.
More News
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Sixty pitches in next session•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Throwing off mound•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Throwing on flat ground•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Out through All-Star break•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Aiming to throw this week•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Lands on injured list•