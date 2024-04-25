Clevinger will start for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday against Lehigh Valley, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

It will be Clevinger's first start with a minor-league affiliate, as he has been pitching in extended spring training games after re-signing with the White Sox on April 2. Manager Pedro Grifol said Thursday that Clevinger will throw four innings and/or 60 pitches in his first start with Charlotte and then progress to five innings and/or 75 pitches in his next outing. Clevinger could be ready to join the White Sox' rotation after that, setting him up for his season debut as soon as May 5 in St. Louis.