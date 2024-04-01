Clevinger agreed to a one-year contract with the White Sox on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

After dealing away Dylan Cease to the Padres late in spring training, the White Sox had been in touch with Clevinger and were able to finalize a deal to bring him back to Chicago for a second season and fill the final spot in the rotation. While making 24 starts for the White Sox in 2023, the 33-year-old right-hander posted a 3.77 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 110:40 K:BB over 131.1 innings last season. Because he hadn't been participating in spring training and was going through a throwing progression at his home prior to striking a deal with Chicago, Clevinger will presumably require a ramp-up period and may not be ready to make his season debut for another week or two.