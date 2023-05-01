Clevinger allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight over five innings against the Rays on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Clevinger delivered one of his better performances of the early season Sunday after he knocked around for six runs his last time out. The 32-year-old was taken deep on back-to-back at-bats from Taylor Walls and Luke Raley in the fourth but otherwise did not face much pressure on the bases and tied a season-high with eight strikeouts. Clevinger has now given up five home runs over this last three starts after not allowing any in his three outings of the year and has managed to complete six innings just once. He now holds a 4.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 26:15 K:BB over 29.1 innings and lines up to face the Reds in Cincinnati next weekend.