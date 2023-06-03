Clevinger pitched five shutout innings Friday versus the Tigers, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out six in a no-decision.

Clevinger had a minimum stay on the injured list with right wrist inflammation, and it sure didn't look like it was bothering him in his return. The right-hander threw 53 of 73 pitches for strikes, and the only thing that kept him from the win was the White Sox's late-arriving offense. Clevinger trimmed his ERA to 4.13 with a 1.39 WHIP and 46:23 K:BB over 52.1 innings through 10 starts. The key now will be to stay healthy, as he's had more than his share of injuries over the years. The 32-year-old is projected for a tough road start versus the Yankees next week.