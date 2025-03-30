Clevinger (0-1) took the loss Saturday, giving up a run on a hit and a walk in an inning of relief as the White Sox fell 1-0 to the Angels.

The 34-year-old was viewed at the potential closer for Chicago this season, but each of his first two appearances this season have come before the ninth inning. Clevinger got the call Saturday in the top of the eighth of a scoreless tie, and after retiring the first two batters he walked Jorge Soler, only to see him move him up to third base on a wild pitch that Matt Thaiss couldn't find right away. Yoan Moncada then got some revenge on his former team with an RBI infield single that deflected off Clevinger's leg. The right-hander came into 2025 with zero career saves, and given his usage so far and the inability of the White Sox to build leads that need protecting, it could be a while before Clevinger records his first.