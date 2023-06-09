Clevinger (3-4) took the loss against the Yankees in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 5.2 innings.

Clevinger fell one out shy of a quality start and kept the White Sox within striking range with a decent outing, but Chicago's offense was shut out, causing the veteran to take his fourth loss. Clevinger was doomed by the long ball, as all three of the runs he allowed came via homers. The right-hander also punched out only two batters, and he's posted a modest 48 strikeouts across 58 frames on the season, which is a far cry from the above-average strikeout rates he posted earlier in his career. Clevinger has however held his opponent to three or fewer earned runs in four straight starts, his longest such stretch this season.