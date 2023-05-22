Clevinger (wrist) believes he'll be able to return following a minimum stay on the 15-day injured list, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Right wrist inflammation landed Clevinger on the IL over the weekend, and the pitcher believes his new gyro slider could have contributed to the injury. He wants to keep throwing the pitch, so Clevinger will work on strengthening his wrist while he's sidelined.
