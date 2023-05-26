Clevinger (wrist) is slated to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
If that goes well, he'll then throw a live batting practice session a couple days after that. The goal is for Clevinger to skip a rehab assignment and be activated when first eligible on June 2 to start against the Tigers. He's been dealing with right wrist inflammation.
More News
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Thinks it will be minimum IL stay•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Lands on injured list•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Picks up third win•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Tosses quality start Thursday•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Picks up third loss•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Strikes out eight in no-decision•