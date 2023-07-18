Clevinger (biceps) is slated for a three-up, three-down bullpen session Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It will come after a successful bullpen session Sunday during which Clevinger said it's the hardest he's throwing in a 'pen session since spring training. While it's unclear whether he will require a rehab assignment first, Clevinger appears to be trending in the right direction. He's been out since mid-June with right biceps inflammation.