Clevinger (biceps) has been throwing on flat ground from up to 90 feet out, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The plan is for Clevinger to throw his first bullpen session before the All-Star break, another one during the break and then pitch a simulated game shortly after the break before returning to the White Sox's rotation. There are no plans for a rehab assignment just yet, but skipping one would increase the chances Clevinger returns before the end of July. The 32-year-old righty holds a 3.88 ERA and 1.36 WHIP on the year and has been on the shelf since June 14 with right biceps inflammation.
