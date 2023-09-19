Clevinger (8-8) allowed one run on six hits over nine innings Monday, striking out seven and earning a victory over Washington.

Clevinger was one out away from a shutout but served up a solo shot to Dominic Smith. Since getting tagged with eight runs by the Tigers on Sep. 2, Clevinger has allowed just two runs over his last 22 innings. He's recorded a 21:0 K:BB while lowering his season ERA from 3.90 to 3.42 during that span. Clevinger is currently projected to start in Boston this weekend.