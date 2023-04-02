Clevinger (1-0) had eight strikeouts over five scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday at Houston. He allowed three hits and three walks.

The veteran right-hander delivered 60 of his 98 pitches for strikes and held the Astros without an extra-base hit. Clevinger still has some work to do on his early-season command as he plunked two batters in addition to the three walks, but it was still a strong start to the campaign. He lines up for a favorable matchup against the Pirates on the road next weekend.