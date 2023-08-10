Clevinger (5-5) earned the win over the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Clevinger was staked to a 4-0 lead early and cruised to his fifth victory. The only run against the right-hander came on a Giancarlo Stanton RBI groundout in the fourth frame. Clevinger finished with his first quality start since May 17, and this was his longest outing since he was activated July 29 following a lengthy stay on the injured list. The veteran hurler has pitched well since his return, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB over 16 innings covering three starts.