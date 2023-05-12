Clevinger pitched six innings against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out two batters and did not factor in the decision.

Clevinger allowed just three hits in the contest, but two went for extra bases, with a solo homer and a two-run double accounting for all the scoring against him. The right-hander otherwise put together a solid performance, finishing with his second quality start of the campaign. Clevinger continues to be in enigma in terms of strikeouts -- he's now fanned three or fewer batters in half of his eight starts, though he's racked up seven or more punchouts in three of the other four outings. That's part of a pattern of overall inconsistency from the veteran that has led to mostly uninspiring numbers this season, including a 4.79 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 35:18 K:BB over 41.1 frames.