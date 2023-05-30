Clevinger (wrist) tossed a simulated game Monday in Chicago, MLB.com reports.
Per James Fegan of The Athletic, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said that Clevinger could be activated from the 15-day injured list before the team's homestand comes to an end this weekend, and the right-hander's ability to face hitters Monday seemingly supports Hahn's claim. Clevinger will presumably throw a bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday before the White Sox determine whether he's fit to return from the jammed right wrist he suffered in his May 17 start versus Cleveland, or if he'll require another simulated game or a minor-league rehab start prior to being activated. If the White Sox decide to give Clevinger more time to heal up, Jesse Scholtens would likely be in store for another turn through the rotation this weekend versus the Tigers.
