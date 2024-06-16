Clevinger (elbow) is expected to make two starts at Triple-A Charlotte before returning to the White Sox during a seven-game homestand that begins June 24, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Clevinger is lined up for starts with Charlotte on Tuesday and June 23 and is expected to join the White Sox in the days after his June 23 outing. The 33-year-old was placed on the IL with right elbow inflammation May 28 but has been facing batters since June 7. Once healthy, Clevinger is expected to knock Jonathan Cannon or Drew Thorpe out of the rotation.