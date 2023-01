Clevinger is being investigated by MLB due to allegations of domestic violence and child abuse, Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic report.

The allegations include physical, verbal and emotional abuse toward the mother of Clevinger's 10-month-old daughter. The White Sox were reportedly unaware of the allegations when they signed Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million deal in November. Details regarding a potential suspension for the righty have not yet been announced.