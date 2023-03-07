Clevinger will make his Cactus League debut Saturday versus the Padres, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Major League Baseball announced Sunday that it declined to discipline Clevinger following an investigation into domestic violence charges. The right-hander has been with the White Sox throughout camp and will make his first game appearance this weekend.
