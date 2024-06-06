Clevinger (elbow) will throw batting practice Friday and eventually require a rehab start or two, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Clevinger was placed on the 15-day injured list May 28 with right elbow inflammation. The 33-year-old had a late start to the season, making his White Sox debut near the beginning of May and is due for more time away from the majors as he builds himself back up.