Clevinger will not face discipline from Major League Baseball following an investigation into domestic violence charges, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Rogers also reports that Clevinger has voluntarily agreed to evaluations by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Player Association's treatment boards, and that he will comply with any recommendations. It was reported in January that the league was investigating Clevinger for allegations of domestic violence and child abuse that included physical, verbal and emotional abuse toward the mother of Clevinger's daughter as well as his daughter.