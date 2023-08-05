Clevinger (4-5) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over five innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against Cleveland.

Clevinger gave up a pair of runs through four innings before serving up a homer to Andres Gimenez in the fifth. Clevinger threw 9.2 shutout frames in his previous two starts. Including Friday's loss, he's posted a 2.37 ERA over his last six outings. Clevinger will carry a 3.72 ERA into his next matchup, which is projected to be at home against the Yankees next week.