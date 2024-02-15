Moustakas signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday and received an invitation to major-league spring training.
After a solid start to the season with the Rockies in 2023, Moustakas' production fell sharply upon being traded to the Angels in late June. He slashed just .236/.256/.371 across 250 plate appearances with the Halos. The 35-year-old Moustakas will have a chance to make the White Sox's Opening Day roster, but he would likely be limited to a reserve role with the big-league club.
