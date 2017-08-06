White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Drops to 3-10 with loss to Boston
Pelfrey (3-10) allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out just two batters through 5.2 innings during Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.
The veteran righty has now surrendered 17 runs through 16.1 innings over his past three starts and is up to a 5.31 ERA and 1.51 WHIP for the campaign. His 5.6 K/9 isn't moving the fantasy needle, either. In ripe matchups, Pelfrey could be utilized as a streaming option or low-priced flier in daily contests, but even then, expectations should be kept in check. He lines up to face the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field in his next start.
More News
-
White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Tires in sixth inning•
-
White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Warms up in pen•
-
White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Surrenders five runs to Cubs•
-
White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Walks six in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Lasts just 4.2 innings against Mariners•
-
White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Start moved up to Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...