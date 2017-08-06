Pelfrey (3-10) allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out just two batters through 5.2 innings during Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

The veteran righty has now surrendered 17 runs through 16.1 innings over his past three starts and is up to a 5.31 ERA and 1.51 WHIP for the campaign. His 5.6 K/9 isn't moving the fantasy needle, either. In ripe matchups, Pelfrey could be utilized as a streaming option or low-priced flier in daily contests, but even then, expectations should be kept in check. He lines up to face the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field in his next start.