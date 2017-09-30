Pelfrey (3-12) was knocked around Friday in a loss to the Indians, lasting just 2.2 innings while allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on six hits and six walks. He struck out two.

Simply put, nothing went the veteran's way Friday night. Just over half his pitches went for strikes, a fielding error left him on the mound long enough to serve up a homer, and he managed to produce a game score in the negatives. All in all, Pelfrey will look to put this start in the rear-view mirror as he gears up for 2018 with a 5.93 ERA and a 1.9 HR/9 on his 2017 season ledger.