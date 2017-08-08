Pelfrey will move to the bullpen, effective immediately, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Pelfrey has struggled as a starter this year -- compiling an unsightly 5.09 ERA and 1.48 WHIP through 19 starts (93.1 innings) -- prompting the White Sox to shift him to the bullpen as they give youngster Reynaldo Lopez a chance in the rotation. Pelfrey owns an awful 59:47 K:BB this season, so even if he significantly drops his ERA as a reliever, he won't offer much fantasy intrigue.