Pelfrey (3-8) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings during Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

Pelfrey had allowed three runs or fewer in nine of his previous 11 starts to post a serviceable 3.93 ERA and 7.2 K/9. He wasn't quite as sharp Thursday, and with a 5.51 FIP for the campaign, fantasy expectations should probably remain in check. Outside of the deepest settings, Pelfrey is likely only worth utilizing as a streaming option or low-priced flier in daily contests when facing a weak opponent. The veteran righty projects to face the Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field in his next start.