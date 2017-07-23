White Sox's Mike Pelfrey: Walks six in no-decision
Pelfrey allowed one run on two hits and six walks while striking out four over five-plus innings in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Royals.
Pelfrey pitched five scoreless innings before walking the first batter he faced in the sixth inning, turning over Chicago's 2-0 lead to David Holmberg, who allowed three home runs in the sixth inning. The White Sox have lost eight straight and have signaled their pivot toward next year when Jose Quintana was traded and Yoan Moncada was called up. Part of the pivot means moving on from Pelfrey, who has pitched well at times but is taking important developmental innings from young prospects like Reynaldo Lopez, Lucas Giolito or Carson Fulmer.
