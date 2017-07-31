Pelfrey warmed up in the bullpen Saturday two days after throwing 45 pitches in a start, Paul Skrbina of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Pelfrey said it was his normal between-starts throwing day, and that he was preparing in case the White Sox needed him to pitch in relief, however, seeing one of Chicago's starting pitchers warm up in the bullpen fueled speculation that the White Sox are preparing to call up one or more of their young starting prospects from Triple-A Charlotte. If not in time for Pelfrey's next scheduled start Tuesday, Reynaldo Lopez and/or Lucas Giolito are expected to be called him soon.