White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Back in lineup Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tauchman (lower body) will start in right field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Twins.
The veteran outfielder was held out of Saturday's 7-3 win as a precaution due to lower-body soreness, but he's good to go for Sunday's series finale versus Minnesota. Tauchman is in the midst of a modest five-game hit streak and has gone 7-for-22 (.318 average) with a double, three RBI and three runs during that stretch.
