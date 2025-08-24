Tauchman (lower body) will start in right field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Twins.

The veteran outfielder was held out of Saturday's 7-3 win as a precaution due to lower-body soreness, but he's good to go for Sunday's series finale versus Minnesota. Tauchman is in the midst of a modest five-game hit streak and has gone 7-for-22 (.318 average) with a double, three RBI and three runs during that stretch.