Tauchman went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

Tauchman knocked a solo shot in the first inning, directly after Miguel Vargas belted a three-run homer. It was Tauchman's fifth long ball of the year and snapped a 24-game homerless drought. He also added a two-run double in the fifth inning for his first multi-hit game since July 7. Tauchman now owns a .289/.383/.464 slash line with 18 extra-base hits and 25 RBI through 47 appearances.