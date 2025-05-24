Tauchman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 4-1 win over Texas.

Tauchman made his return to the White Sox's lineup Friday after being reinstated from the 15-day injured list. The veteran outfielder smacked a single in his first plate appearance in the first inning, and after being walked in the third he came around to score on a Luis Robert RBI single. Tauchman has been limited to four major-league games this season due to a right hamstring strain that resulted in two separate stints on the IL.