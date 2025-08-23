White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Getting breather Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tauchman is not in the starting lineup against Minnesota on Saturday.
Tauchman had started seven straight games, either in right field or at DH, going 7-for-29 with three RBI and three runs over that stretch. The White Sox are starting Michael Taylor in right and Andrew Benintendi at designated hitter Saturday.
More News
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Knocks in pair•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Back in action Friday•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Scratched from lineup•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Absent from Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Resting for series opener•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Smacks late homer in loss•