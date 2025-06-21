default-cbs-image
Tauchman (groin) isn't part of the starting nine for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

Tauchman will be on the bench for a second straight game after tweaking his right groin Thursday. The outfielder should still be considered day-to-day, but if he continues to miss time, an IL stint could be considered. For now, Austin Slater will fill right field and bat eighth.

