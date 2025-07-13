default-cbs-image
Tauchman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

The left-handed-hitting Tauchman had started against a lefty (Logan Allen) earlier in the series, but he'll head to the bench for the finale while Cleveland sends another southpaw (Joey Cantillo) to the bump. With Tauchman out of the lineup, Andrew Benintendi will serve as Chicago's designated hitter.

