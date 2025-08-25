Tauchman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

The White Sox are running out a full lineup of right-handed-hitting options to counter Royals southpaw Noah Cameron, so Tauchman will join fellow left-handed hitters Kyle Teel, Andrew Benintendi and Colson Montgomery on the bench. Michael Taylor will cover right field in place of Tauchman, who will put a six-game hitting streak on hold Monday unless he's called upon off the bench.