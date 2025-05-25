Tauchman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Tauchman rejoined the White Sox on Friday after wrapping up his second stint on the injured list due to a strained hamstring. He started in right field and batted out of the No. 2 spot in both of the first two games of the series, going 2-for-8 with a home run, two walks, three runs and two RBI. The left-handed-hitting Tauchman looks like he'll remain a fixture in the lineup against righties, but the White Sox could regularly hold him out of the starting nine versus lefties such as the Rangers' Patrick Corbin, who is on the bump Sunday. Michael Taylor will replace Tauchman in right field in the series finale.