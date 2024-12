Tauchman signed a contract with the White Sox on Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Tauchman failed to receive an offer from the Cubs after slashing .248/.357/.366 with seven homers, 29 RBI, six stolen bases and 50 runs scored over 109 games a season ago, and he won't need to move far for his next gig. He spent the majority of his time in right field in 2024 but has experience playing all three outfield positions as well as serving in the DH spot.