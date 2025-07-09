default-cbs-image
Tauchman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

With a lefty (Eric Lauer) on the hill for the opposition and with the White Sox concluding their series against the Blue Jays with a day game after a night game, the left-handed-hitting Tauchman will get the afternoon off. Austin Slater will replace Tauchman in right field and will bat second.

