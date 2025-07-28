Tauchman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

The left-handed-hitting Tauchman will give way to Austin Slater in right field for the series opener while the Phillies send southpaw Cristopher Sanchez to the hill. A candidate to be moved elsewhere ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, Tauchman has done well to boost his value thus far in the second half. Through seven starts since the All-Star break, he's produced a .303/.343/.667 slash line while smacking three home runs.