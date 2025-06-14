White Sox's Mike Vasil: Getting another start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasil is slated to start Saturday's game against the Rangers in Arlington.
Vasil will make his second straight start and his third turn in a row through the rotation after making a bulk-relief appearance June 4, but he could soon be headed back to the bullpen. With the acquisition of Aaron Civale on Friday, the White Sox now have six starters, and the rotation will become more crowded once Jonathan Cannon (back) returns from the injured list. Vasil has yet to work more than four innings in an appearance this season, but he's recorded between nine and 11 outs in each of his last four outings.
