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The White Sox transferred Vasil (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Dustin Harris, who was called up from Triple-A Charlotte. Vasil underwent Tommy John surgery in March and will be sidelined until around the middle of the 2027 season.

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