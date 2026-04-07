White Sox's Mike Vasil: Moves to 60-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox transferred Vasil (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Dustin Harris, who was called up from Triple-A Charlotte. Vasil underwent Tommy John surgery in March and will be sidelined until around the middle of the 2027 season.
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