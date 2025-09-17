White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Wednesday that he expects Vasil to remain in the bullpen next season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Vasil was a starter throughout the minors with the Mets before the White Sox plucked him in the Rule 5 Draft last offseason, so he'd be capable of getting stretched out. However, Getz and the White Sox like the versatility Vasil provides in the bullpen, with his ability to eat multiple innings and appear in high-leverage situations, depending on what is needed. Vasil has posted a 2.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 77:47 K:BB over 95.2 innings, picking up five wins, four saves and two holds along the way.