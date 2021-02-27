Wright will start Chicago's Cactus League opener against the Brewers on Sunday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Wright is a non-roster invitee, so there's little chance he'll be in the rotation mix once the regular season kicks off. He returned to the States after performing in the Korea Baseball Organization in 2020.
