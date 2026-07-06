White Sox's Munetaka Murakami: Beginning rehab stint Monday

Murakami (hamstring) will start a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Murakami suffered a Grade 2 right hamstring strain in late May and consequently landed on the 10-day IL. By kicking off his rehab stint Monday, the star rookie looks like he'll be able to return to the big-league squad before the All-Star break if all goes well during his time with Charlotte. Jacob Gonzalez has been hitting well as Chicago's primary first baseman, but he'll likely lose out on playing time when Murakami is ready to return.