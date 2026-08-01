White Sox's Munetaka Murakami: Belts two-run homer Friday

Murakami went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Friday's 6-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Murakami extended the White Sox's lead to 4-1 in the third inning with a two-run homer off Nick Martinez, and the former came around to score in the sixth on a deep ball from Colson Montgomery. It was the 24th home run of the season for Murakami and extended his on-base streak to 17 games, during which he has gone 16-for-62 with four home runs, 10 RBI, five doubles and 16 runs scored.